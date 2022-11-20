Published November 20, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is playing his way to a massive contract in 2023. With free agency looming, Pollard has been excellent this season for the Cowboys, and that continued on Sunday despite Ezekiel Elliott making his return to the lineup. Pollard caught two touchdown passes against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, the second of which was a 68-yard score on a pass from Dak Prescott, prompting Cowboys Twitter to collectively meltdown in awe of his performance.

Among those most impressed with Pollard’s electric touchdown was former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. Bryant dropped some major praise on the Cowboys’ emerging star after the highlight-reel touchdown.

OMG TONY POLLARD!!!! Great TOUCH PASS DAK PRESCOTT!!!! 🔥 🔥 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 20, 2022

The play was a thing of beauty, and Bryant was left impressed with what the Cowboys conjured up between Pollard and Prescott on the TD throw.

TONY POLLARD, GAME-BREAKER. MORE RECEIVER THAN RUNNING BACK AT MEMPHIS. NICE THROW, CATCH. EFFORTLESS ACCELERATION. WHAT A WEAPON HE HAS BECOME – FINALLY GIVEN THE OPPORTUNITIES. MORE MICAH! MORE POLLARD! POUR IT ON! NO LET UP. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 20, 2022

Skip Bayless was loving what he was seeing, declaring that Pollard was a “game-breaker” and demanding he see a larger role in the Cowboys’ offense.

My brother in Christ Tony Pollard may be the OPOY… — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) November 20, 2022

Pollard has been one of football’s most dominant players, particularly over the last couple of weeks. If he can somehow maintain this scalding hot pace, some major recognition in terms of individual awards could be on the horizon.

Tony Pollard is going to make some money come next spring. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 20, 2022

With free agency looming in the offseason, Pollard is fighting for every yard, looking to increase his value before he hits the open market.

Tony Pollard to Zeke on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/L0aUS4qPhC — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 20, 2022

Jerry Jones may be re-thinking his unwavering loyalty to Zeke right about now, as currently, Pollard is miles clear of the Cowboys’ official RB1.

Talk about a statement performance. Pollard is playing himself into a huge new contract in the offseason, whether it be in Dallas or elsewhere.