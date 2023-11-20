Dallas Cowboys defensive superstar Micah Parsons silenced his critics with an epic performance against the Panthers.

On Sunday afternoon, Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys improved to an impressive record of 7-3 on the 2023 NFL season with a dominant road win over the Carolina Panthers. While the Cowboys were a bit shaky in the first half of this one, Parsons eventually helped the defense stabilize itself while Dak Prescott and the offense took care of business, leading the Cowboys to their second straight blowout victory following last week's win over the New York Giants.

After the game, Parsons addressed concerns from critics who had speculated he may have been slowing down his production a bit as the 2023 season has progressed, most notably including an empty box score in the win over the Giants.

“It's just all about domination,” said Parsons, per James Palmer of NFL Network. “Last week they did a great job and took me out of my game a little bit, and people just felt like I was slowing down, and I had to really put that noise to the side. ”

Parsons indeed silenced any doubt about his status as arguably the best defensive player in the game, recording 2.5 sacks against the Panthers and helping the Dallas defense pitch a shutout in the fourth quarter while their offense put 16 points on the board in the frame.

The Cowboys now sit at 7-3 on the campaign, comfortably in playoff position in the NFC despite being well behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the race for the NFC crown. Up next for the Cowboys is a Thanksgiving matchup against the Washington Commanders.