Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland ties an NFL record with an amazing interception returned for a touchdown on Bryce Young.

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the league, as they shut down their opponents week in and week out. However, one player on the roster, DaRon Bland, made NFL history with a magnificent interception on Bryce Young on Sunday.

Young was trying to lead the Carolina Panthers down the field but threw a pass that was slightly behind the wide receiver. As a result, DaRon Bland picked it off and ran it all the way back for a touchdown. It was his sixth interception and fourth pick-six on the season.

Four interceptions returned for a touchdown is the NFL record. So, that means DaRon Bland is just one more pick-six away from breaking the record, per PFF.

“DaRon Bland: 4 pick sixes this season TIED for most in NFL history.”

Although the Cowboys lost Trevon Diggs for the season due to injury, the secondary hasn't missed a beat. Bland has filled in nicely and is proving to be a turnover machine for this defense. His ability to run the ball back makes him a true threat and teams should probably stop throwing in his direction.

Thanks to DaRon Bland's brilliant play, the Cowboys are likely to take home the win on Sunday. Dallas is looking like one of the top teams in the league right now. Their offense is rolling on all cylinders and the defense creates havoc for opponents. This team should be viewed as a Super Bowl contender out of the NFC East.

With that said, congrats to DaRon Bland! Hopefully, he can get a fifth pick-six this season and break the NFL record!