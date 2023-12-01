Micah Parsons and the Cowboys feel like the world is against them when the face the Eagles in Week 14, adding more tension to the rivalry.

Micah Parsons is a bad, bad man. The Dallas Cowboys star pass-rusher has consistently been one of the best defenders in the league. His ability to get pressure on the quarterback is invaluable to this roster. After a close win against the Seattle Seahawks, Parsons and the Cowboys are looking to bring the heat against their heated division rivals Philadelphia Eagles.

How is Micah Parsons pumping himself up against the Eagles? Well, the Cowboys star pass-rusher did say that it was “just another game” for him, per Jon Machota. However… Parsons is a bit more motivated due to something… interesting.

“Cowboys LB/DE Micah Parsons on playing the Eagles next week: “It’s just another game. They got to come see us now. I’m excited about every game, but I feel like it’s us against the world, so let’s do it.””

The Eagles are currently the best team in the NFL, sporting a 10-1 record through 12 weeks of play. The wins haven't all been pretty, but they've been able to get the job done pretty well all things considered. The Cowboys will have their hands full trying to deal with the Eagles. In particular, their pass rush will truly be tested against a tough offensive line.

All season long, there's been questions about the Cowboys and how well they'd fare in the playoffs. They've consistently beaten bad teams pretty good this season. However, against better competition, they've looked rather shaky. Can Dallas shake off this reputation they have and finally get that Super Bowl win they've been coveting for so long?