The Dallas Cowboys beat the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, and the teams made some history in the process

Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes and the Dallas Cowboys extended their home winning streak to 14 games, rallying for a 41-35 shootout victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

If it seemed like there was a lot of offense in this game, that's because there was. In fact, neither the Cowboys nor the Seahawks punted in this game. Not only that, but Thursday's matchup is the first game in NFL history with 75+ points and no punts, according to OptaSTATS.

Neither team punted, but the Dallas defense, ranked third in the NFL, got fourth-down stops on the Seahawks' final three possessions as the Cowboys kept their best home winning streak since an 18-game streak from 1979-81 alive.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes to D.K. Metcalf, including a 73-yarder, as Seattle got their offense going again. But the team couldn't avoid a third consecutive loss to fall to .500 for the first time since splitting its first two games of the season.

Metcalf had a season-high 134 yards on six catches in his second career three-TD game as the Seahawks scored touchdowns on five of their first seven drives after coming in with 20 consecutive possessions without an offensive TD.

But it wasn't enough to stop red-hot Dak Prescott, who had 299 passing yards for the Cowboys. Prescott and CeeDee Lamb connected 12 times for 116 yards in the air.

The Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet had 19 carries for 60 yards before suffering a knee injury. No word yet on the severity of his injury.

Up next for the Cowboys – they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 10.