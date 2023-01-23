The San Francisco 49ers have been a big thorn in the side of Mike McCarthy, and it continues to be the case following the Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the Niners Sunday night in Santa Clara. For one, that made sure that McCarthy would still be winless in his playoff career versus the 49ers.

Moreover, his latest loss to the 49ers landed the Cowboys head coach a share of an ignominious coaching record in the NFL, via ESPN Stats & Info.

Mike McCarthy is 0-4 in his playoff career against the 49ers (lost in 2012 and ’13 with Packers, 2021 and ’22 with Cowboys). That ties Tom Landry vs the Rams for the most losses by a coach vs any opponent in NFL playoff history.

The Cowboys’ offense simply could not get into a rhythm against the NFC Divisional Round game against the 49ers. Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half and finished with 206 passing yards and a touchdown on 23 of 37 completions. Dallas’ ground attack also struggled, particularly because of the early exit of running back Tony Pollard due to injury. The Cowboys rushed for just 76 yards on 22 carries.

It’s back to the drawing board for Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys, who will have a long offseason ahead of them, as they continue to search for answers to finally end a long drought for a Super Bowl win.

As for the 49ers, they prevented an all-NFC East division showdown in the NFC Championship Game by defeating the Cowboys. Brock Purdy and the 49ers will next face the Philadelphia Eagles for the conference title and a seat in the Super Bowl.