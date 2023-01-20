The Dallas Cowboys will head to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round playoffs at Levi Stadium. Come along with us as we share our NFL odds series and make a Cowboys-49ers prediction and pick while also telling you how to watch.

The Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 in the NFC Wildcard showdown at Raymond James Stadium. Ultimately, the Cowboys jumped on Tampa and catapulted themselves to an early lead with a touchdown in the first quarter. But a missed extra point by Brett Maher was the first of a few hiccups for the Cowboys that many thought would doom them. However, Dallas responded on the defensive end with a major end-zone interception by Jayron Kearse, who picked off Tom Brady to prevent a Tampa Bay equalizer. The Cowboys scored two more touchdowns, and Maher missed two more extra points. Substantially, the Cowboys built a 24-0 lead and did not give the Bucs any life, thanks to a suffocating defense.

The 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in the NFC Wildcard clash at Levi Stadium. Initially, it looked like the 49ers would run away with it as they built a 10-0 lead. But the Hawks bounced back with 17 points in the second half, going into the half with a 17-16 lead. Conversely, the wheels fell off in the second half as Brock Purdy led the charge with 25 unanswered points to guide San Francisco to victory.

The 49ers lead the all-time regular season series 15-14-1. However, the Cowboys lead the all-time playoff series 5-3. But the 49ers got the better of the Cowboys last season in a wildcard victory in Arlington. Significantly, the 49ers won despite struggling on offense. Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 172 yards and an interception. Ultimately, it was the running game that thrived as Elijah Mitchell rushed 27 times for 96 yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel rushed 10 times for 72 yards and a score while catching three passes for 38 yards. Additionally, Brandon Aiyuk caught five passes for 66 yards, and George Kittle caught just one for 18 yards.

Dak Prescott threw for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while rushing four times for 27 yards and a score. Moreover, the running game struggled as Ezekiel Elliot rushed 12 times for 31 yards, and Tony Pollard only had four for 14 yards. But Dalton Schultz caught seven passes for 89 yards, and Ceedee Lamb only had one for 21 yards.

Here are the Cowboys-49ers NFC Divisional odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFC Divisional Odds: Cowboys-49ers Odds

Dallas Cowboys: +3.5 (-106)

San Francisco 49ers: -3.5 (-114)

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

How To Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers

TV: FOX, Fox Sports, Fox Sports Deportes

Stream: NFL+

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Prescott has the opportunity to change the script. Ultimately, many expect the Cowboys to fall flat on their face, and others do not expect them to prosper. But Prescott threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns last weekend. Moreover, he showed incredible poise, and it was the best playoff performance of his career. Prescott now looks to build on it and write his own history as he faces one of the best defenses in the NFL.

But the Cowboys need to find creative ways to utilize Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliot. Ultimately, running straight up the middle will not get the job done against this defense. Pollard rushed 15 times for 77 yards last week but will need to gain separation to succeed. Additionally, Elliot must use all his creativity to escape Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. The Cowboys need significant performances from Schultz and Lamb. Significantly, Schultz had seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, while Lamb had four catches for 68 yards and a score. The only significant weakness the 49ers have is in the secondary. Therefore, Prescott must find ways to get the ball deep to Lamb, Schultz, and Michael Gallup. When the 49ers start playing back to defend the pass, this is when the Cowboys should utilize screen passes to Pollard and Elliot.

The Cowboys could cover the spread if they can avoid the San Francisco pass rush and convert on their third-down chances. Moreover, they must avoid turnovers and penalties.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The 49ers come into this game with confidence and goals. Therefore, expect them to go all out to win this one. Purdy threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns last week. Likewise, he displayed an ability to bounce back after a slow start. His monster second half propelled San Francisco to victory as he found open receivers.

Christian McCaffrey was the biggest addition the 49ers made this year. Significantly, he has already proven himself with 15 rushes for 119 yards and two catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel had six catches for 133 yards, and a beautiful touchdown where he racked up 74 yards after the catch. Meanwhile, Brandon Aiyuk had three catches for 73 yards.

The 49ers could cover the spread if they can move the chains and convert their third-down chances. Moreover, they must avoid penalties and turnovers.

Final Cowboys-49ers Prediction & Pick

It will not be a blowout. Ultimately, this game will go down to the wire. But the 49ers beat the Cowboys by six last year with an injury-ravaged team. Thus, expect them to barely cover the spread here.

Final Cowboys-49ers Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers: -3.5 (-114)