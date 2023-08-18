The Dallas Cowboys have been holding training camp in Oxnard, California, and their final padded practice in The Golden State pretty much became fight club. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse and quarterback Dak Prescott believe that however the fights are looked at outside of the locker room, they are good thing for both sides of the ball, reports ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

“Ain't taking no s**t from nobody.”

That is what Kearse had to say, while Prescott took a more diplomatic approach.

“For me, to see the passion. It's a testament to what we've all put into this thing — what the offense has put in and the confidence that has grown, and the defense and who they believe that they are. It's been 10 padded practices and a lot of time going against one other is what that is. It means you're ready to play somebody else. You're ready to unleash your passion.”

Prescott does make a good point, as it is well known that training camp really drags on towards the end and players are itching to get the regular season started. This season is one with massive expectations for the Cowboys on both sides of the ball, so it comes as no surprise that both offensive and defensive players are starting to get antsy.

Stay tuned into the rest of Cowboys training camp and preseason in case any more fights break out between Dak Prescott and the offense versus Jayron Kearse and the defense. With still plenty of time left to go until the NFL regular season begins, expect to see more ‘passion' unfurling at Cowboys camp.