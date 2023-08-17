The Dallas Cowboys got into a massive scrum at their last day of training camp, not long after a fight broke out earlier in the day, with star LB Micah Parsons at the center of the second incident.

The former defensive rookie of the year downplayed the fights, focusing on the competitive nature of practice and the high emotions running amongst the players.

“It’s our last practice of camp, man. You got to give it all you got. That’s what it’s about. I told the guys before we came out, ‘This is our Super Bowl.’ You know what I’m saying? It wasn’t just nothing more than being ferocious and just being a dog competitor,” Parsons said per ESPN reporter Todd Archer.

Getting feisty today. Micah Parsons and Tyler Biadasz get into it with Sam Williams blindsiding Biadasz. Second incident of the day after a camp without a fight before today. pic.twitter.com/lYOifSpyUo — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 16, 2023

Parsons was back in action on Wednesday for the final practice after limping off on Tuesday with a leg injury that he described as no big deal.

The Cowboys don't need any in-fighting during their make or break season for head coach Mike McCarthy. After finally grabbing their first playoff win since 2018, the pressure is on to deliver with the amount of talent they have on their roster.

Dallas sits as slight underdogs in the NFC East division race, with +175 odds versus the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles at -115. They also have the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +1300, some of the highest opening odds they have had in the last decade. They haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995, and owner Jerry Jones is tired of waiting around.