Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams, a former second-round pick, found himself in hot water Sunday night just over 24 hours after playing in the team's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Williams was arrested and booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon by the Frisco police, per the Star-Telegram. Carrying marijuana in the state of Texas is a low-level felony and carrying an unregistered weapon is considered a misdemeanor.

This is the second time in the last year the Cowboys defender has been in trouble with the law after being involved in a car accident back in December. Williams was given an arrest warrant for the incident where he walked away with only a few scratches. Disturbing details later emerged though, with the ex-Ole Miss standout reportedly driving nearly 100 in a 55 zone in Plano, Texas.

Dallas is reportedly aware of this latest situation but have yet to comment. Williams practiced with the team on Tuesday following a day off on Monday. Williams was also a bit of a controversial pick by the Cowboys because of his problems in college, too. The defensive end was charged with sexual battery in 2020 but charges were later dropped.

Williams played 15 games in his rookie campaign, registering 22 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, nine QB hits, and four sacks. He's clearly a solid player but the off-field troubles could come back to haunt him. A fine or suspension may follow from the NFL after this latest situation.

Only time will tell.