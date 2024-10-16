Coming off the nasty 47-9 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 6, the Dallas Cowboys still remain confident that they can finish the season strong and qualify for the postseason. After all, they're still 3-3, not enough to go into desperation mode. However, at least that's what Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones believed, as he insisted he won't trade his players or fire coach Mike McCarthy.

“As for the upcoming November 5th NFL trade deadline, Cowboys Jerry Jones says they will not be active,” via this post from NFL insider Dianna Russini on X, formerly Twitter. “He also says they will not be making any changes at head coach or coordinators. He points to a lot of details that need to improve during practice.”

The Cowboys stand pat

After making excuses about the Cowboys not signing Derrick Henry in the offseason, Jerry Jones continues to stick with his team despite treading water nearly halfway through the season.

The Lions loss was their fifth-biggest loss in team history, but it was only the second time this season that they've lost by 20 or more points. In Week 2, the New Orleans Saints put a drubbing on them with a 44-19 blowout.

Perhaps he believes he can still get decent returns from extending quarterback Dak Prescott, one of the NFL's highest-paid players this season. However, against the Lions, Prescott didn't play up to the level of his contract, finishing 17-33 with 178 yards and two interceptions.

Likewise, Jones extended wideout CeeDee Lamb to a six-figure contract for four years. Against the Lions, he had a solid showing, with seven receptions and 89 receiving yards.

If they weren't trading for anyone, then how can the team improve?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team will simply have to fix its mistakes during practice. Through six games, the team's defense has given up 365.5 yards per game, good for ninth-most in the league, and 28 points, third-most in the NFL.

Still, improving internally is good and repairs team chemistry. However, at some point one wonders how far practice can take a team if the quality players simply aren't there, or if the coaching staff isn't as good as one hoped.

The owner responds

As expected, fans also aren't happy with how the team is faring so far, blaming Jerry Jones for not doing anything in the offseason, and the Cowboys owner has responded by going off on a Dallas radio show.

“This is not your job. Your job isn't to let me go over the reasons that I did something and I'm sorry that I did it,” he said. “That's not your job or I'll get somebody else to ask these questions, men. No, no. I'm not kidding.”

Even Shannon Sharpe called Jones out on First Take for threatening the radio hosts' jobs. Still, by deciding not to shake up their roster or coaching staff, the Cowboys will have to dig deep and figure it out before it's too late.