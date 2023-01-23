The Dallas Cowboys’ downfall in the NFL playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers is being celebrated all over the NFL landscape. One reason why fans are happy is not just because of their distaste for the Cowboys but also for one of their most famous fans, Skip Bayless.

Bayless, the hot-take-spewing co-host of Undisputed, is a huge Cowboys fan and is not afraid to hide it in any way. He was distraught after they lost to the 49ers in the playoffs for the second season in a row. To take out his frustrations and show his dismay, he threw Dak Prescott’s jersey into his trashcan.

Bayless has done this bit before with the jerseys of other Cowboys players. This time, Prescott is the one whose jersey ends up in the Bayless household’s trash after throwing for just 206 yards, two interceptions and just one touchdown. He will probably make a video picking the jersey up from the trash can and hugging it the next time Prescott has a good game but for now, it will remain there (until he picks it up after the video’s recording).

The Cowboys’ struggles in their playoff exit, from yet another missed extra point from Brett Maher to whatever their last play was, got football fans to join forces and laugh at them. Mike McCarthy will remain the head coach but Dallas now has to embark on another uncomfortable offseason. With Tony Pollard getting injured, their offseason is already starting off on the wrong foot.