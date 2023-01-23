Happy Schadenfreude Day to everyone who dislikes Skip Bayless and the Dallas Cowboys. Now is the perfect time for Cowboys and Bayless haters to revel over the disaster suffered by Dallas Sunday night at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Bayless reacted to Dallas’ loss exactly how one would him expect him to — like a mess. The Skip and Shannon: Undisputed host uploaded a video via his Twitter account showing himself failing to fight off tears over the fate his beloved Cowboys just had on the field in Santa Clara.

Bayless was full of hope before the game that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will leave Levi’s Stadium with a win and a ticket to the NFC Championship Game, but those dreams are gone now. What’s left for Bayless and the countless Cowboys fans around the world is another long offseason wondering what else could Dallas do to finally end their Super Bowl drought.

The Cowboys still had a shot to tie the game and force overtime with under a minute remaining in regulation but failed to come up with a touchdown drive that would have extended the contest.

The game was tied at 9-9 after three quarters, but the Cowboys coughed up just three points in the fourth and gave up a touchdown and a field goal to the 49ers in the fourth quarter.

Skip Bayless surely has a lot to say about Dak Prescott and the Cowboys once he gets it together, but for now, there are more tears to be shed.