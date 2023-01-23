The Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round was a heartbreaker for the team. The loss could partially be attributed to one of their key players, RB Tony Pollard, exiting the game with an injury. Pollard had to be carted off of the field, which is never a good sign. Now, we have the official diagnosis for Tony Pollard’s leg injury: he suffered a broken fibula, per Todd Archer.

“Tony Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula that will require surgery, according to multiple sources. Normally those require a three-month recovery. Bad”

Pollard was arguably the Cowboys’ best weapon on the field for most of the season. Despite getting less touches than Ezekiel Elliot, Pollard was able to give them great production. His exit evidently hurt Dallas during their loss against the 49ers. Without Pollard, they had to rely on Dak Prescott’s arm, which did not look good at all.

This now marks the umpteenth time that the Cowboys exited the playoffs in disappointing fashion. Last season, they lost to this 49ers team after a penalty-filled game that ended in a bizarre playcall. This time around, Dallas’ final drive was a combination of multiple errors that summed up their performance for this game.

Pollard was one of the bright spots for the Cowboys this season. We’ll see how the front office maneuvers in the offseason to improve the team, and whether that will involve a Pollard trade. Considering Jerry Jones’ infatuation with Elliott… that’s not really impossible.