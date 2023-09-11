Stephen A. Smith sure does love to play a funny personality on live television, as he draws fans in with his hot takes, spitfire humor, and incredulous reactions to momentous occasions in the sports world. One hallmark of his personality on air is his pure, unadulterated hatred of the Dallas Cowboys, as he has made it clear time and time again that he just does not want that NFL franchise to succeed. Thus, one could only imagine just how animated Smith was while watching the Cowboys thoroughly dismantle the New York Giants 40-0 to start the 2023 NFL campaign.

Of course fans' imaginations can run wild. But surely Smith went through the entire five stages of grief on Sunday night — with his look by the end of the Cowboys' destruction of the Giants being similar to that of his blank stare that has become a meme over the past few years or so. Heck, even the notorious pundit acknowledged that on his official Twitter (X) account.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“See y’all sorry a** @dallascowboys ’ fans in the morning on @FirstTake ….then tomorrow on the “Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith wrote.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Seeing the Giants offense muster a whole bunch of nothing against the Cowboys could not have been fun to watch for Stephen A. Smith. As early as the first quarter, the Giants offense felt like it was under the control of a five-year old who hadn't yet learned how to properly play Madden NFL. The Cowboys seized momentum early in the game with one impressive defensive stop after another — a blocked field goal attempt and a nasty tackle that sent the ball loose that they managed to translate into six points on the board.

Maybe Smith is just additionally disappointed that the Cowboys won since his anti-Dallas takes won't have much of a ground to stand on when he speaks lowly of them on his shows tomorrow. Last season, when the Cowboys lost their season opener, Smith famously declared that their season was over — it wasn't, as the Cowboys finished 12-5 last year.

Win or lose, however, Stephen A. Smith is always comedy gold when it comes to the Cowboys.