It hasn’t been a good year for the Dallas Cowboys, but Micah Parsons said the team can rebound in 2025. And Mike McCarthy dropped a defiant take on a losing season. Meanwhile, Stephen Jones weighed in on other teams showing interest in McCarthy, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said on @1053thefan that he thinks Mike McCarthy has “done a great job, considering the challenges we’ve had.” Jones said it “doesn’t surprise me a bit” that there are reports of other teams being interested in McCarthy, because of the success he’s had throughout his NFL career.”

Will Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy get another chance?

Jones didn’t answer the question about whether other teams showing interest in McCarthy would factor into the Cowboys’ decision to keep him.

“We’ll address all of this after the Commanders game,” said Jones.

The Cowboys blowout loss to the Eagles again didn't help McCarthy’s cause. Dallas came up on the short end of a 41-7 decision. Still, owner Jerry Jones trotted out the extremely tired narrative about how the Cowboys don’t give up, according to cbssports.com.

“They wouldn't give it up out there, so I'm real, real proud of them,” Jones said last week. “Mike McCarthy, he just won't let them not think that they're not playing for a Super Bowl out there. He won't let them do it. I'm proud of them. Proud of the coach.”

Cowboys players expressed their support, concerns

Tyler also trotted out the we-didn’t-quit phrase, according to a post on X by Bobby Belt.

“One thing I can definitely say is nobody on our sideline quit,” Cowboys Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith said, via 105.3 The Fan, postgame on Sunday. “Not one person threw in the towel, folded, started pointing fingers or any of that. So I can definitely say our guys, just one-of-a-kind guys. We're going to come in. We're going to work. The result wasn't nearly what we wanted today, but at the end of the day, we got one more opportunity next week. That's all we can focus on, so that's what we got to do.”

Still, the players are tired of the approach, said KeVontae Turpin, according to posts on X by Saad Yousuf.

“Man, I just feel like, at the end of the day, with CeeDee gone, we weren't really calling no pass plays,” Turpin said via The Athletic. “We just run the ball, throwing checkdowns … that's the plan in the receiving room. We thought we're going to go out there and show people, it ain't all about CeeDee. At the end of the day, we wasn't getting no down-the-field routes being called. We just had to see what we could do. When CeeDee's here, it's easy. We just tried to find ways to show people what we could do in the receiving room since our butter was gone.”