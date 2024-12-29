Thanks to a myriad of factors which include devastating injuries to key players, the Dallas Cowboys will not be in the postseason; their 2024 season will conclude next Sunday when they host the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.

With Sunday afternoon's 41-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, the Cowboys fell to 7-9; the best record they can now achieve is 8-9 if they win their season finale.

For star linebacker Micah Parsons, avoiding the injury bug next year is the best way for them to have a realistic chance of returning to the playoffs, as reported by Jon Machota via X.

One, we're gonna have to get healthy,” he said. “I mean, we got 3 or 4 starters who aren't coming back until mid next season. We got to plan for that. We got to get healthy. We got to keep coming together.”

Parsons has 25 tackles so far this season, with 9.5 of them being solo tackles along with two forced fumbles.

Micah Parsons

While the sight of seeing Parsons in another NFL uniform may seem unfathomable for Dallas fans, Dallas CEO Stephen Jones didn't exactly sound open to the idea of letting Parsons play elsewhere.

“Obviously we're totally all in on Dak and CeeDee, but after that, then you still shape things, including Micah. But Micah's a great player. You don't do well in this league letting guys like Micah, usually, leave the house,” Jones said.

Meanwhile, Parsons is well aware of the business aspect of playing in the NFL.

“I understand how that business side goes. There are no hard feelings in this business, whether I'm here or anywhere else,” he said per Jon Machota via X. “Obviously I've stated that I want to be here. But at the end of the day, I understand the business side. “I've put in a lot of work, I've played hard too, so obviously if sides can't agree to those type of things, it happens like that.”

Parsons, who was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, has played his entire career with the Cowboys.