The Dallas Cowboys have endured a disastrous 2024 season, and they are assured of having a losing record after getting routed by the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles 41-7 in Week 17. Much of the focus has fallen on head coach Mike McCarthy once again because expectations for the Cowboys are always high at the start of the season. However, the team has never had postseason success in McCarthy's previous four seasons and now they have struggled badly in the regular season.

McCarthy remains a defiant figure in his position as the head coach under the leadership of owner Jerry Jones. Instead of reflecting on his team's losing record this season or the game against the Eagles, McCarthy told media members that he wants to finish the season in a professional manner.

“I’m here to finish the race. That’s my mindset and that the team’s mindset,” McCarthy said.

The Cowboys could finish with a 10-loss season if they can't beat the Washington Commanders in the season finale at home next week.

McCarthy is in his 18th year as an NFL head coach. He spent the first 13 years leading the Green Bay Packers, and while he led his team to a Super Bowl title in his fifth year following the 2010 regular season, his teams have fallen short every year since then.

He was fired by the Packers during the 2018 season and sat out in 2019 before Jones came calling and hired him in 2020. Cowboys supporters have regularly called for his dismissal following playoff failures, but Jones has been steady in his support of the head coach.

Cowboys have had injuries but McCarthy has not made excuses

The Cowboys have been hit with a slew of injuries this year and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was shut down for the season earlier this week.

Dallas has been forced to go with Cooper Rush at quarterback when Dak Prescott went down with an ankle injury and had subsequent surgery. He is likely to be ready for offseason workouts in April but his season ended shortly before the halfway point in a 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in early November.

In addition to the injuries, the Cowboys have performed poorly at home and have struggled on defense. They lost their first five home games of the season and didn't win a game at AT&T Stadium until they defeated the New York Giants 27-20 in Week 13. They are just 2-6 at home in 2024.

Additionally, the Cowboys rank 30th in points allowed as they are giving up 26.9 points per game. Opponents have pushed the Cowboys around all season and they are giving up 359.6 yards per game.