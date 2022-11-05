The Dallas Cowboys have a bit of a conundrum with regards to their running back position. Tony Pollard has been outperforming RB1 Ezekiel Elliott all season long, gaining more yards on less carries prior to Week 8. Because of that, fans have been calling for Dallas to give Pollard his dues and promote him to the starting position. However, owner Jerry Jones has remained steadfast in his belief of Ezekiel Elliott.

Week 8 of the Cowboys’ season gave Tony Pollard a chance to prove his worth with Ezekiel Elliott out due to injury. The running back answered the call, putting up 131 yards on just 14 carries against the Bears in their win. So, has that game changed Jerry Jones’ mind with regards to their RB1 position? Well… not quite. (via Dallas News)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “I think Tony answered, visibly, what most thought and that is that he’s an outstanding weapon to win football games with, to be trite. He can do it and he can do it at this level, consistently. But, yes I expect Zeke back against Green Bay.”

From the looks of things, it seems like Jones prefers to continue with Elliott as the lead back of the Cowboys. That has to be infuriating from fans, who’ve seen Pollard outperform the former first-round pick since last season. There was a chance that Pollard’s amazing game would finally force Jones’ hand. Alas, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The Cowboys have plenty of time to figure out their running back situation, though. Elliott is expected to return to the lineup after their bye week for Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.