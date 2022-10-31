Jerry Jones isn’t buying Tony Pollard RB1 hype over Ezekiel Elliott

Bring up Ezekiel Elliot’s name to Dallas Cowboys fans, and you’ll get mixed reactions out of them. There are some that want the former top-5 draft pick traded in favor of Tony Pollard. On the other hand, some people are convinced that Zeke can still return to his dominant form.

If you ask Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, though, he’ll tell you that Ezekiel Elliot is still the top dog of the team. This was affirmed in a recent interview, where Jones was asked about Pollard’s potential to be Dallas’ RB1. The owner countered by naming the different reasons why he thinks Zeke should be the RB1 of the team. (via Jori Epstein)

“No, there’s no argument. Zeke’s ability to punish, Zeke’s ability to deliver it, Zeke’s ability to what he does for us in pass protection & frankly Zeke’s ability to make big plays are there.”

Jerry Jones’ unwavering commitment to Ezekiel Elliot has been frustrating to many Cowboys fans. It certainly doesn’t help that Pollard has looked a lot better this season than Zeke. Despite getting less carries, Pollard has posted better stats all year long (506 yards on 81 carries for Pollard, 443 yards on 109 carries for Elliot). This is a continuing trend from last season, when Pollard performed better despite a lower load.

A two-back system is certainly a great solution for the Cowboys this season and beyond. However, Jones’ insistence on making Zeke the primary running back might cost them a couple of games in the long run. We’ll see if Dallas changes their approach with regards to their running backs in the upcoming weeks.