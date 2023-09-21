Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard is teaming up with Chili's in a partnership football fans will absolutely love. Pollard, who has emerged as one of the best running backs in the entire NFL, is partnering with Chili's for the launch of BOGO boneless wings every Monday during the season. Fans will be able to get a Tony Pollard “Wing-Worn” Jersey as well. In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, Pollard discussed the partnership.

“My relationship with St. Jude, being from Memphis, doing work with them in the past,” Pollard said. “And then just Chili's, me being from Memphis having the barbecue background. And the wings, football, I feel like wings and football they just go together. So when they came with the Chili's partnership I felt like it was a no-brainer just to get on board.”

Beginning on Sept. 25, fans can get Wing-Worn Jerseys from Tony Pollard. The jerseys are covered in wing sauce stains to create an authentic experience. Fans can enter a contest to win a signed Pollard Wing-Worn Jersey by sharing a picture on X (formerly Twitter) eating the BOGO boneless wings at Chili's and using the hashtag #ChilisWingWornJersey and tagging @chilis.

The Cowboys are off to a 2-0 start in 2023, and Tony Pollard has played a pivotal role for the team. Replacing a veteran running back like Ezekiel Elliott was never going to be a simple task, but Pollard has performed well up to this point. With Pollard continuing to establish himself as a star, fans will want to be sure to go to Chili's and try to win a signed jersey from the Cowboys running back.