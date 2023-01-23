The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are locked into a tight battle with a chance to play in the NFC Championship. The Cowboys have played very well thus far, with San Francisco leading 9-6 early in the third quarter. The Cowbooys though were hit with some unfortunate news late in the half. Tailback Tony Pollard suffered an ankle injury and had to be helped off the field.

With just seconds left in the half, he was then seen being carted to the locker room with a towel on his head, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That is generally a sign a player is not likely to return.

The play that Pollard was injured occurred on a drive late in the first half. Dallas was seeking a lead to take into the locker room. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tossed the ball out wide to Pollard who tried to cut back inside. 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward tackled him and landed on his leg.

Take a look at Tony Pollard’s left foot here… Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MF19qB8Cf7 — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) January 23, 2023

Tony Pollard officially suffered a high ankle sprain and has been ruled out for the rest of the game. That’s a big blow to a Dallas offense that is struggling to create any big plays on offense.

Both the Cowboys and 49ers defense are playing exceptionally well. However, turnovers have been the story thus far. Prescott has thrown two interceptions, the second of which came just a couple plays after Pollard’s injury.

Dallas has also missed an extra point in this game as Brett Maher’s struggles continue. If Dallas is going to win this game, it likely will have to be on the arm of Prescott.