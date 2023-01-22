Jalen Hurts is proving to everyone in the world that he can be THAT guy for the Philadelphia Eagles. After a mini-slump to end the season, many were worried that this team would collapse in the playoffs. However, Hurts erased any doubt of that happening with his electric performance. It’s no surprise, then, that his teammates are so hyped up for their QB. Exhibit A: Darius Slay, who is ready to “punch someone” for Jalen Hurts, per Stacey Dales.

Darius Slay doesn’t just like Jalen Hurts, he loves Jalen Hurts… This👇 pic.twitter.com/NGptCri4PE — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 22, 2023

Jalen Hurts’ leadership has never been in question throughout his football career. It shone during his time in Alabama, and we’ve seen it time and time again in Philadelphia. Despite being a young QB, Hurts has commanded the respect of the Eagles locker room in many ways. From giving gifts to his offensive linemen to his grit while playing, it’s clear that his teammates have a ton of respect and love for him.

This season, Jalen Hurts is also leading the Eagles on the field with his talent. Blessed with a new star receiver, the Alabama product has made the most of this opportunity, having a career year in terms of production. His ability to run the ball and dissect defenses with his passing makes him one of the most dangerous threats in the NFL today.

Jalen Hurts will surely be put to the test in the coming NFC Championship Game, though. The Eagles will either face the defensive juggernaut that is the 49ers, or the insanely talented core of the Cowboys. This is make-or-break time for Hurts. Can he deliver in the most crucial moments and send Philly back to the Super Bowl?