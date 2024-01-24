Can Cowboys QB Dak Prescott find redemption after another rough loss?

Dak Prescott silenced many doubters during a career regular season campaign that included 4,516 passing yards, 38 total touchdowns and only nine interceptions. They came roaring back after the Dallas Cowboys' playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, however, with plenty of football fans believing that the organization should move on from the veteran signal-caller.

Skepticism is the bare minimum he should expect after the team failed to maintain the form that saw it go undefeated at home until the NFC Wild Card Round. Despite throwing for 403 yards and three scores, Prescott definitely played his part in Dallas' debacle with two back-breaking interceptions in the first half. The performance begs the vitally important question of if No. 4 can get the job done in the postseason.

Well, No. 8 certainly thinks so. “I still believe in Dak,” Cowboys legend and three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman said, per Calvin Watkins of Dallas Morning News. “I think that until you do it, there's always those criticisms. I know Peyton Manning went through that. His first three years, he didn't win a playoff game, and then you look back on it now and you can't imagine that anyone would question whether or not he could win a playoff game.”

Troy Aikman on Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/HhGYSa7izs — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 24, 2024

Aikman did note that the added pressure following this most recent flop will make it tough to come back for next season, but he has faith in Dak Prescott. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones obviously does too, considering that all indications point to the 30-year-old QB signing an absurdly lucrative contract extension before he hits free agency in 2025.

But until Prescott and Dallas can definitively shed their label as big-game underachievers, the rest of the NFL-watching world will remain dubious.