The Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs when they suffered a 48-32 loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. And despite the fact that they didn't even play in the Divisional round, they still woke up on Monday morning and had to deal with continued trolling from Dan Orlovsky and Stephen A. Smith.

Smith is notorious for his trolling of the Cowboys, and he continued his mean streak on Monday by interupting “Get Up” on ESPN to take more shots at his least favorite team. This would later lead to Orlovsky joining in on the fun, pointing out that the Detroit Lions have now made it to more NFC Championship Games this century than the Cowboys, despite the fact they had an 0-16 season along the way.

Dan Orlovsky gets in on the Cowboys trolling: "The Detroit Lions went 0-16 and they've got more NFC Championship Game appearances this century than the Cowboys." https://t.co/rlkHRlMPNe pic.twitter.com/zND81N0DRJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 22, 2024

Talk about rubbing salt in some already gaping wounds. This sort of activity is expected from Stephen A. Smith at this point, but Dan Orlovsky makes things worse with his wild Lions comment. It's obviously true, but it's a tough pill for Dallas to swallow considering how bad the Lions once were, and how many times they have come up short in the playoffs during that stretch.

Changes are needed in Dallas, and maybe Orlovsky's diss will add some extra motivation for them to figure out their playoff woes. But at this point, that shouldn't be necessary for the Cowboys, especially given all the talk surrounding their struggles over the past few years. And until they can figure out a way to get over the hump in the postseason, they should continue to expect to get trolled by fans everywhere after their latest playoff defeat.