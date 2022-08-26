The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their offensive line. Already reeling from the loss of La’el Collins in free agency, their depth took another hit when Tyron Smith went down with a leg fracture. Smith was considered one of the best players for Dallas next season. Now, the team is scrambling to find a replacement for their offensive line.

Where are the Cowboys looking at potential replacements for Tyron Smith? Well, according to a recent report, Dallas is looking at in-house options to bolster their offensive line. They are also reportedly monitoring the slew of roster cuts to look for their replacements. Interestingly, one name floating around was ruled out. (via Josina Anderson)

On replacing #Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (avulsion fracture, knee) I’m told the team is turning to in-house players, while working through options on the free agent market after more cuts, per source. I’m told that doesn’t currently include Andrew Whitworth (retired), under contract. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 26, 2022

Many Cowboys fans were hoping that they would land veteran lineman Andrew Whitworth. Whitworth’s recent comments on TV sparked these rumors more. However, according to the one-time Super Bowl champion himself, his comments on TV were misconstrued. That more than likely means that Big Whit isn’t going to Dallas.

The Cowboys had one of the more forgettable offseasons in 2022. Aside from Collins, they lost other key members such as Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory. They also didn’t sign big-name players like many of their peers in the league. Now, they seem to be suffering from the effects of their quiet offseason.

How will the Cowboys proceed with their season without one of their best players? They have a lot of talent at the skill positions and on defense. However, without Smith, Dak Prescott might be forced to play under pressure more and more this season.