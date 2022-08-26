fbpx
Andrew Whitworth feuding with Mike Florio over Cowboys comments

In one of the more unexpected beefs in the NFL from this past week, one nationally recognized sportswriter and one recently retired player are going at it on Twitter. Ex-Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals tackle Andrew Whitworth and Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio are waging a war on words, mainly on two in particular – “Dallas Cowboys”.

To be specific, they’re arguing based off words uttered by Whitworth during a 49ers-Texans sideline interview in his post-NFL stint with Amazon. The 2021 Super Bowl winner was asked if his phone has been ringing after the news that Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture in the knee caused by a hamstring injury during practice.

His exact response was as follows, via Pro Football Talk:

It has,” Whitworth said, in the clip posted by Blogging The Boys on Twitter. “I mean, obviously, there’s been some things with the Cowboys and losing Tyron Smith. It’s just an awful deal. Such a great player, and a guy I’ve always loved watching play. It’s been a busy day of answering calls. The problem is they’re calling and texting the wrong person. They need to be texting and calling Melissa Whitworth and the kids, because they have final approval on whether I’m ever going to play football again.”

After Mike Florio painted the picture of how it sounded an awful lot like he was hinting at the Cowboys contacting him – something that would be considered tampering – Andrew Whitworth denied the claim directly on Twitter. According to him, his phone was ringing from people asking him about taking over with the Cowboys and not them in particular.

But Florio contends that the insinuation was clear in that the words were leading as if the Cowboys themselves were in touch with Whitworth. Then a back and forth ensued between both men.

Way to spice up the NFL preseason, fellas.

