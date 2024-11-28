Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs reportedly has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the New York Giants after being listed questionable with a groin/knee injury, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

This is the second straight game that Trevon Diggs will miss for the Cowboys, as he was out for the win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. This is significant for the Cowboys, as Diggs would have been the one to match up against the Giants' top receiver in Malik Nabers. Now, Dallas will have to gameplan around his absence for the second week in a row.

More to come on this story..