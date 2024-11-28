The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. Dallas is 4-7 heading into Week 13 but their season feels like it is already over. Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury that seemed to deflate an already floundering Cowboys team in a 2024 season filled with drama.

Most Cowboys fans, as well as NFL media, seem more focused on the future in Dallas instead of the rest of the regular season. That may be the more exciting way to talk about the Cowboys, but the team still has to play out the rest of their schedule.

Next up for Dallas is a Thanksgiving matchup against New York. This is a winnable game for the Cowboys, and beating a division rival on a national holiday could certainly lift the organization's spirits.

Can the Cowboys get a huge win on Thanksgiving against their division rival? Or will the Cowboys drop yet another home game at AT&T Stadium?

Below we will discuss three Cowboys bold predictions ahead of their crucial Week 13 matchup on Thanksgiving.

Cooper Rush struggles mightily against potent New York pass rush

The Cowboys now have to live and die on the right arm of backup QB Cooper Rush.

Rush does not have a history of success in the NFL, but he did play a great game against Washington last week. He threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns with a 75% completion percentage in that blowout victory.

Unfortunately, Cowboys fans have no idea which version of Cooper Rush will show up on Thanksgiving. Rush popped up on the injury reporter on Monday, but the QB quickly dismissed concerns about his ability to play on Thursday.

Rush should play, but he will likely be a little banged up. This could become a huge problem for the Cowboys against a ferocious Giants pass rush.

My prediction: The Giants will sack Cooper Rush at least five times on Thanksgiving. When they aren't sacking him, they will either be forcing errant throws or keeping Rush from going through his entire progression on passing plays. This by itself does not mean that the Cowboys are going to lose this game. However, if Rush cannot keep the chains moving for the Cowboys, it will be tough to gain a comfortable lead against a division rival.

CeeDee Lamb accounts for an absurd percentage of Dallas' offensive production

The Cowboys don't have many dangerous weapons on offense outside of Lamb.

Lamb has a breakout season in 2023, hauling in 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. That incredible season earned Lamb a monster contract extension from the Cowboys earlier this year.

Jake Ferguson is set to miss Thursday's game, which only leaves Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, and Rico Dowdle as reliable options to help take some pressure off Lamb.

I believe that the Cowboys will deploy a simple but effective gameplan on a short week. One that heavily features their superstar wide receiver.

My prediction: CeeDee Lamb will account for half of the offensive production from the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. This sounds like an incredibly bold prediction on paper, but I think there's a good chance this happens. Dallas is likely to struggle running the football, and Lamb is by far their best option for creating yards after the catch and other explosive plays. Not to turn too pessimistic, but this could easily happen and the Cowboys still have a dreadful day on offense.

Micah Parsons sets a personal best for sacks in a game against the Giants

Dallas has really missed Micah Parsons for stretches of the 2024 season.

Parsons suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 4 — oddly enough, against the Giants — and missed several weeks during the middle of the 2024 season.

Thankfully, he picked up right where he left off once he returned. Parsons has logged multiple sacks in two of the last three games, accounting for four of his five sacks on the season.

He has to be licking his chops looking at a weak Giants offensive line and a somewhat statuesque QB in Drew Lock. Parsons could starting his Thanksgiving feast during the game on Thursday.

My prediction: Micah Parsons will break his personal best for single-game sacks in the NFL. Parsons' personal best is 2-and-a-half sacks in a game, which he has done twice in his NFL career. I believe that Parsons will have a phenomenal game against a shaky Giants offensive line, logging at least three sacks on Thanksgiving.