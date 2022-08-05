CeeDee Lamb smokes Trevon Diggs at Cowboys training camp

Training camp is a tantalizing tease for NFL fans. The months-long nightmare without football is finally over, even if they still have to endure another month until real football starts, aka, the regular season.

One of the best parts of training camp, especially for those who can’t attend in-person practices, is the proliferation of highlight-reel plays from said practices. On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys fans were treated to a heavyweight matchup in 1-on-1s, thanks to The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

That’s right. That’s Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb absolutely cooking first-team All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs on a perfectly thrown deep ball in Cowboys practice. While that’s a good sign for Lamb’s prospects in his third season in the NFL, it’s important to not overreact to Diggs getting burned by a former first-round pick.

It certainly isn’t the first time Diggs has gotten burnt to a crisp and it won’t be the last, but, keep in mind, these types of drills are advantageous for the offensive skill players as they have no help from other defensive players. So take this clip for what it is, a big play meant for the Twittersphere and to get fans hot and bothered.

With the loss of Amari Cooper and the injury to Michael Gallup, there’ll be more pressure on CeeDee Lamb to realize his potential and emerge as the Cowboys’ star receiver that they envisioned when they drafted him 17th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Oklahoma Sooner receiver has continued to improve in his first two seasons in Big D. Last year, he broke 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career.

The Cowboys open the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 13, against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.