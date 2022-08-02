CeeDee Lamb’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is ready to rise this coming 2022 NFL season.

In 2021, experts expected CeeDee Lamb to have a breakthrough season. He, however, failed to reach WR1 status in his second season with Dallas despite the Cowboys losing Michael Gallup for half of the season and Amari Cooper performing below expectations. On 120 targets, he caught 79 passes for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns (233.10 fantasy points in PPR leagues). His catch rate (65.8) was somewhat lower than 2020’s (66.7), but his yards per reception increased (13.9).

Over the Cowboys’ first eight games last season, Lamb recorded just three games with at least 100 receiving yards (7/104/1, 9/149/2, and 6/112). He had just one other pretty big game in Week 10 (6/94/2). Over his final four games, Dallas had trouble getting the ball to him (19/183 on 16 targets). To compound things, Lamb had to miss one game due to a concussion,.

Still, it was not exactly a disastrous sophomore season for Lamb. He did have some flashes of brilliance, and he could be on pace for his most successful season to date if he can remain on the field.

This coming 2022 season, the gifted wide receiver will be the main target in one of the league’s most potent offenses. For sure, the Dallas Cowboys will largely rely on their young star from the University of Oklahoma after trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. In fact, Lamb is positioned to perhaps be one of the finest wide receivers in the NFL and fantasy football in 2022 because of his potentially large target share.

CeeDee Lamb looks ready to make Cowboys fans forget about Amari Cooper. https://t.co/JbrgEmeoTY — FanSided (@FanSided) July 30, 2022

CeeDee Lamb 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

In 2022, Lamb should surpass 100 catches, with predicted improvements in scoring, too. His reception opportunities should increase by roughly 25%, giving him a chance to gain 1,300+ yards and score double-digit touchdowns.

Prospective owners should consider the void left by Amari Cooper.

Cooper played opposite Lamb in 15 games last season, and he received 120 targets. As has been mentioned, he has moved to Cleveland. This leaves Lamb and Michael Gallup to mostly share the remaining 104 targets. Jalen Tolbert, a rookie wide receiver, and James Washington will also likely catch passes, and Dalton Schultz, Tony Pollard, and Ezekiel Elliott will likely also continue to play significant roles in the passing game.

Even though, Lamb should be the undisputed WR1 for Prescott and the Cowboys.

With more than 2,000 yards in his short career, Lamb has been one of the most effective players out of the slot the previous two seasons. The only worry perhaps is his 16 drops throughout his first two seasons. Lamb has to improve his hand reliability if he wants to maintain his ranking among the NFL’s elite pass-catchers.

Speaking of the elite, Lamb should join that tier in 2022, especially with the inescapable increase in targets. He has not yet done so because of his relatively low target-share over the past two years. Again, that will change because of Cooper’s departure.

Against weak defenses, the top wide receiver will have lots of opportunities. Keep in mind that the Cowboys’ home opener in 2022 will be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans still remember the shootout from the previous season, which was one of the top games of 2021. Lamb should figure prominently in that matchup.

The Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, and Washington Commanders are some of the other opponents the Cowboys face. All of those teams are in the bottom 10 in terms of defending receivers. Lamb has to perform well against each of these squads if he wants to maintain his ranking as a top-eight wide receiver in fantasy football.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott keeps play alive with legs and finds WR CeeDee Lamb for back-shoulder catch down sideline. pic.twitter.com/r6FVZGOzYP — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

Right now, fantasy experts have seen him getting selected seventh overall among wide receivers. In the early-June high-stakes fantasy market, he carries an ADP of 17. His potential and talent point to an edge as a WR2 or a deserving lead wideout for a club with a solid wide receiving position. Basically, if he’s available, pick him. It’s not a big risk to do so.

Lamb’s ADP is challenging because some fantasy owners could find it difficult to select the star slot receiver at his ADP. As things stand, he is presently being selected in the middle of the second round. Fantasy managers will face a tough decision after selecting a running back in the top five picks, ideally. They could have to decide between Lamb and another elite running back. Having said this, Lamb may prove to be the difference between a fantasy squad making the playoffs or not.