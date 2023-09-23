The Arizona Coyotes went through some dark times this offseason off the ice. Arizona's entire future in the desert was thrown into chaos when the team's proposed arena deal in Tempe failed to pass. Naturally, speculation regarding whether the Coyotes would relocate began running rampant after that.

However, things seem to be looking up, on and off the ice. Arizona's ownership group signed a letter of intent to buy land in Mesa for a new arena. And in terms of the on-ice product, the Coyotes have one of the more intriguing prospect pipelines in the NHL as of now.

The Coyotes will begin their slate of preseason games just hours after this writing. Arizona takes on the Los Angeles Kings in Australia, with puck drop scheduled for just after midnight Eastern time. On October 13, the Coyotes kick off their regular season schedule on the road against the New Jersey Devils.

This season could prove rather crucial for the team in a number of ways. So let's take a deeper look at the upcoming 2023-24 season for this Arizona Coyotes squad before things kick off.

Maccelli's sophomore showcase

One of the team's more promising players from last season was rookie Matias Maccelli. The young forward emerged as one of Arizona's best pure playmakers. When all was said and done, the 22-year-old scored 11 goals and 49 points in 64 games.

Maccelli is heading into his second season in the league, and this prompts a few questions. Can Maccelli avoid the sophomore slump and improve his numbers? Or will he experience a few more growing pains this year than he did in his first season?

Perhaps a more important question revolves around who will play on his line. Last season, Lawson Crouse performed rather well next to the 22-year-old center. However, he could be pushed down the lineup in favor of some veteran options. For example, Jason Zucker and Alex Kerfoot, who were brought in this summer, could find time with Maccelli.

In any case, this is a big season for Maccelli. His improvement this season would be huge for the Coyotes now and in terms of their future. In that same vein, the Coyotes must pair him with the correct linemates to further his chances for success.

Logan Cooley era

One of the more surprising developments this offseason involved Coyotes star prospect Logan Cooley. Cooley initially decided to return to college for the upcoming season. This decision came after the Tempe arena deal was shot down. However, he later decided against remaining in college and signed his entry-level contract with the Coyotes.

This was a major addition for Arizona. The Minnesota product was the third overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft. And he projects as a potentially elite center down the line. For the team to sign Cooley amid all the uncertainty was an immensely encouraging turn of luck.

Cooley enters the 2023-24 season as the likely second-line center. However, he could very easily usurp fellow former top-five pick Barrett Hayton for the first-line role in due time. The 19-year-old comes with a lot of hype around him, and it'll be interesting to see whether he proves the fanfare correct this season.

Vejmelka's true form

Vejmelka is a rather interesting goaltender. He has shown in the past that he is a rather solid puck-stopper, and there's potential he can play even better than “solid.” However, he is not consistent. He has faltered in the second half of the last two seasons.

Vejmelka needs to find some consistency if he wants to maintain his starter's role. Connor Ingram could certainly take his spot if that consistency cannot be found. Again, Vejmelka has shown the ability already. It isn't that he can't do it. It's that he hasn't done it over a full season.

Both Vejmelka and Ingram can rest assured to some extent. Arizona's top goaltending prospect, Michael Hrabel, is not close to making the NHL. However, the Coyotes are trusting Vejmelka to hold down the fort for now. And they'll need more out of him if they want to continue to put their trust in him.

Roster bubble candidates

One player on the roster bubble heading into the 2023-24 season is forward Liam O'Brien. The 29-year-old played 56 games last season, scoring just 11 points. Given the depth added on the wings this summer, this performance likely sees him on the outside looking it. It'll take quite the training camp performance for O'Brien to make the team this fall.

On defense, Joshua Brown is likely on the roster bubble, as well. The 29-year-old played in 68 games for the Coyotes last season. But much like their offense, the Coyotes overhauled their defense this summer. Sean Durzi and Matt Dumba joined this summer, and Troy Stecher returned to the team following his trade in March. The Coyotes have options on the roster, and that creates an uphill battle for Brown.

Final roster projection

Forwards: Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz, Matias Maccelli, Logan Cooley, Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, Nick Bjugstad, Dylan Guenther, Jack McBain, Travis Boyd, Lawson Crouse

Defensemen: J.J. Moser, Matt Dumba, Juuso Valimaki, Troy Stecher, Sean Durzi, Victor Soderstrom

Goalies: Karel Vejmelka, Connor Ingram