The Arizona Coyotes are gearing up for what could be their final season in the state of Arizona. Regardless of where they play in the future, however, Matias Maccelli looks to be a big part of their future.

Maccelli and the Coyotes agreed to a three-year contract extension, Coyotes reporter Craig Morgan reported on Sunday. ESPN later reported the contract is worth a total of $10.2 million.

Maccelli became more of an NHL regular this past season and was rather impressive. The 22-year-old had 22 points through late December before an injury sidelined him for six weeks. Those 22 points were the second-highest among rookies in the NHL.

Maccelli returned and enjoyed a nice finish to the season with the Coyotes. The 22-year-old finished with 11 goals and 49 points in his rookie campaign. He finished third on the team in scoring and second among rookies across the league.

Despite the impressive debut season, Maccelli did not finish as a finalist for the Calder Trophy. However, his play did earn him fourth place in voting for the best rookie in the NHL. The Calder Trophy went to Seattle Kraken star Matty Beniers this season.

Maccelli made his NHL debut in 2021-22, playing 23 games for the Coyotes. He didn't make a major impact offensively, scoring one goal and six points during those games.

This past season saw the Coyotes turn in a respectable effort, all things considered. Arizona finished the 2022-23 season with 70 points and a .427 points percentage. Those are solid improvements from their 2021-22 season where they posted 57 points and a .348 points percentage.

The Coyotes have added a few interesting pieces to their roster this offseason. And there is an argument to be made that the team could take another step despite the off-ice uncertainty. Let's see if Maccelli is one of the players who turn in a breakout season in the desert this upcoming season.