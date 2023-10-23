The Arizona Coyotes look to be turning a corner sooner rather than later. We can talk all day about their uncertain future in the state of Arizona. But when it comes to the on-ice product, there is a lot for Coyotes fans to get excited about. They have one of the league's best prospect pipelines, and some of those exciting prospects are already making waves in the NHL.

The Coyotes turned in a respectable performance in 2022-23. Arizona finished with 70 points in a season in which many expected them to have an absolute on-ice disaster. This summer saw the team's higher-ups reward general manager Bill Armstrong and head coach Andre Tourigny for their efforts over the last few years.

The Coyotes are unlikely to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. It would take quite the performance from the entire team from top to bottom for that to happen. However, there are players on this team who could enjoy a breakout season in 2023-24. Here are a few names Coyotes fans should keep their eyes on moving forward.

JJ Moser

JJ Moser made his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season, and he's had a rather successful run so far. He really emerged as a major cog on the Arizona blueline last year. The Swiss defender averaged a little over 21 minutes a night and averaged the most time on the power play of any Coyotes defensemen in 2022-23.

To be fair, Moser does face a different situation in 2022-23. Arizona relied on the 23-year-old Switzerland native because of how their roster fell into place. This summer saw the Coyotes add Matt Dumba and Sean Durzi to their blueline, increasing their depth. As a result, Moser could see a little less time on ice.

So far, that's rang true. Through five games, the Swiss blueliner has averaged just 15 and a half minutes per game. With that said, however, Moser still has the chance to earn more ice time. If he can build upon his form from last season, the 23-year-old will almost certainly surpass those ahead of him in the lineup.

Matias Maccelli

Matias Maccelli had somewhat of a breakout season in 2022-23. After scoring just six points in 23 games in 2021-22, he exploded for 11 goals and 49 points last year. He just missed out on being a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy. The Finnish playmaker finished fourth in voting for the award that eventually went to Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers.

Maccelli, like Moser, entered this season facing an uphill battle for premium ice time. The Coyotes signed veteran wingers Alex Kerfoot and Jason Zucker in NHL Free Agency. So far, though, the 23-year-old ranks fourth in average time on ice among Arizona forwards.

And Maccelli has found some success early on. Through five games, he has dished out three assists. He has yet to score a goal this season, but that will come in due time. Now that he's surrounded by an ever-improving supporting cast, expect Maccelli to improve upon his rookie performance and establish himself as one of the best young playmakers in the league.

Logan Cooley

The Coyotes did well to convince 2022 third-overall pick Logan Cooley to leave school early this summer. It seemed as if the Minnesota product was destined for another season in college. Especially after the team's arena deal in Tempe fell through. And yet, he signed, and he made the NHL roster.

Cooley has immediately stepped into the team's top-six. He serves as Arizona's second-line center, and he's absolutely shined thus far. The 19-year-old has four assists in five games. His NHL debut saw him record two assists against the New Jersey Devils.

Cooley came into this season with a ton of hype around him. So far, he's looked as promising as advertised. If he can continue producing on the second line, look out. The Coyotes could surprise teams this season and for years to come, with Cooley leading the way.