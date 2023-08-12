Things are looking up for the Arizona Coyotes, on and off the ice. Off the ice, the team may be closer to securing their long-term future in the state of Arizona. Coyotes ownership has executed a Letter of Intent to purchase land in Mesa with the goal of building a privately funded sports and entertainment district.

On the ice, Arizona has had a rather promising offseason. The Alex Galchenyuk situation certainly clouded things. However, the Coyotes brought in a few players who could contribute right away. Players such as Jason Zucker and Alex Kerfoot give Arizona a chance to be more competitive this season.

Of course, you cannot forget about Arizona's pool of prospects. Most of the team's key contributors for future seasons are working their way toward full-time NHL roles. We'll see some of them take the ice at Mullett Arena this season. With that in mind, let's focus on three players in particular that fans of the Arizona Coyotes should keep in mind during training camp and preseason.

3) Jan Jenik

Jenik has played a handful of NHL games over the last three seasons but has yet to land a full-time role with Arizona. However, that could change with a strong performance in training camp this year.

Injuries limited Jenik to just 30 games in the AHL last season. During that time, he did score seven goals and 23 points. The 22-year-old is a restricted free agent right now but should remain with the Coyotes organization.

Jenik faces an uphill battle for an NHL roster spot, but he could still sneak in. If he doesn't, then a good training camp performance allows fans and Coyotes brass to see that the injuries from last season may not hinder him in 2023-24.

2) Victor Soderstrom

Soderstrom, like Jenik, has seen time in the NHL as well. And he also has yet to find himself in a full-time role. Soderstrom has a clear chance to finally claim such a role this upcoming season.

Soderstrom played 30 games for the Coyotes last season, where he recorded nine assists in an overall impressive showing. The Swedish defender will certainly look to build upon this performance in training camp.

The young blueliner will face some competition in camp this fall. Arizona made a late addition to their defensive group, signing former Minnesota Wild defender Matt Dumba. Dumba figures to play a big-minute role for the Coyotes.

However, Soderstrom can still find minutes on the team's third pairing. He could even push veteran blueliner Troy Stecher for minutes on the second pairing. His performance in training camp likely makes all the difference here.

1) Logan Cooley

Another aspect of things looking up for the Coyotes on the ice involves Logan Cooley. The 2022 third-overall pick initially decided to remain in college and play for the University of Minnesota once again.

As the summer went on, though, things began to change. And it all culminated in Cooley deciding against returning to school. He signed his three-year entry-level contract, clearing a path for him to make the Coyotes roster.

Of course, this isn't set in stone just yet. Cooley currently figures to slot in as the team's second-line center, according to Daily Faceoff. That said, a poor training camp performance could change things a bit.

The likelihood of Cooley starting his career in the AHL is rather low. But his performance in training camp would go a long way toward proving his readiness for the NHL. And it could land him an immediate top-six role in Arizona.