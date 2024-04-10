The NHL relocation drama is kicking into high gear. The Arizona Coyotes have been linked to a potential move to Salt Lake City, Utah amid the new arena discussions. On Wednesday, the latest development sure sounds like the Coyotes will be moving to Utah, per Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff.
‘BREAKING: Sources tell @DailyFaceoff- NHL, Arizona Coyotes & Smith Entertain. Grp have made significant progress on the framework of an agreement to relocate #Yotes to Salt Lake City, Utah. #NHL memo updated Governors today. NOT done. Many layers and lawyers. Much work to do.'
With all of the discussions about the latest NHL relocation, this update makes it seem like the Coyotes will be headed for Utah. As Seravalli noted, the Coyotes players have also been informed about a “verbal agreement” on a possible move.
‘Sources say #Yotes players have been informed that something of a “verbal” agreement is in place to relocate to Salt Lake City, but we've received pushback on that characterization of talks. Nonetheless, this is well down the track. Let's see what happens next.'
Things sure seem to be moving quickly with the Coyotes' potential move.
The Coyotes relocation saga takes another turn with a possible Utah move
As the Coyotes have been trying to get a new arena built, it has been hit with heavy backlash, including some from Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega.
“The prospect of a rookie developer attempting to buy Arizona State Trust Land with absolutely no infrastructure on the Phoenix side of Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road intersection at the doorstep of Scottsdale is not feasible, or welcome.”
This has been a recurring theme, so the Coyotes moving elsewhere is definitely something that makes sense on all accounts. The NHLPA director also was not happy with the way discussions have gone for Arizona.
The last NHL team to relocate was the Atlanta Thrashers in 2011 as they moved to Winnipeg and became the Jets. Now, 13 years later, the Coyotes are on the verge of going to Salt Lake City, and perhaps a name change will be in order.
As a result of the ongoing discussions, the NHL is reportedly preparing two separate schedules, per Seravalli.
‘The NHL is concurrently drafting two versions of a league schedule matrix for the 2024-25 season, one with the Arizona Coyotes and another with the Coyotes franchise playing in Salt Lake City in the event of relocation, multiple sources told Daily Faceoff.'
Amid all the discussions with the Coyotes and a potential move, the NHL is preparing a contingency plan depending on how everything works out.
It's quite the turn of events. While nothing is finalized, these developments sure seem like the Arizona Coyotes are set to make the move to Utah in the near future in a stunning turn of events.