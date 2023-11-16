Here is the most pleasant surprise and biggest early season disappointment for the Arizona Coyotes for the 2023-24 season.

The Arizona Coyotes have been a major talking point around the hockey world for the last few seasons. Not because of any incredible on-ice play or innovative roster building. Arizona's very existence has been debated for years, as their arena situation in the state still has no permanent solution.

The Coyotes once again took the ice at Mullet Arena this year, sharing the 5000-seat rink with the Arizona State hockey team. This development came about after the team was nearly evicted from their previous rink. And it appears likely this arrangement will continue for another season or two.

What's interesting about this team is that they don't let the off-ice issues get to them. This team actually isn't terrible. They certainly aren't one of the league's best, but they are far from one of the worst. Furthermore, when it comes to the on-ice product, the Coyotes have a very bright future.

Last season saw the Coyotes play a bit above their pay grade. That has led to some confidence that this year could see the team make major strides forward. With that in mind, let's take a look at their most pleasant surprise early on, and who might be the team's biggest disappointment so far in the 2023-24 NHL season.

Arizona's start

The Arizona Coyotes began the season against the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey came off a big victory over the Detroit Red Wings during their season opener. Arizona, however, came out on top this time, winning 4-3 in a shootout.

The Coyotes went on to begin the season 3-2-0 through their first five games. Two quick losses against the Los Angeles Kings followed before a major offensive explosion. Arizona defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 8-1 in front of their home fans.

From November 1 to November 14, the Coyotes alternated between winning and losing. Arizona's most recent game ended in a loss to the Dallas Stars, 4-3 in overtime. Their most recent win came on November 11, defeating the Nashville Predators 7-5 on the road.

Sean Durzi, Logan Cooley are playing well

Normally, I like to highlight one aspect of a team or one player when talking about surprises. However, I feel both Sean Durzi and Logan Cooley deserve a mention. Let's start with Cooley, the team's third overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

For a time, it seemed as if Cooley wouldn't play in the NHL this season. In fact, the 19-year-old Pittsburgh native went on record stating that he intended to play his sophomore season at the University of Minnesota. Over the summer, however, the Coyotes convinced him to sign his entry-level contract.

Many expected Cooley to play well in the NHL in his rookie season. That said, it's surprising just how quickly he's emerged as one of the team's best offensive players. He even leads the team with 10 assists in 15 games so far. If Logan Cooley continues this pace, he will legitimately be a front-runner for the Calder Trophy in 2024.

Sean Durzi is certainly more of a surprise. The Coyotes acquired Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings this summer to improve their blueline. And he has improved Arizona's blueline in a major way.

The 25-year-old blueliner has emerged as the team's top defenseman. He averages over 23 minutes a game, and leads all Arizona defensemen offensively with 11 points. He quarterbacks the team's power play, and is extremely solid in his defensive zone.

The Coyotes traded Jakob Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators this past spring, and have sought a top defenseman ever since. But if things continue trending in the right direction, Arizona won't have to look any further than Sean Durzi.

Barrett Hayton has struggled

Barrett Hayton entered the league with big expectations. This inherently happens any time you are made a top-five draft pick, as Hayton was in 2018. Last season, the 23-year-old made big strides, scoring 19 goals and 43 points. It gave Coyotes fans hope that the Peterborough native could continue to improve this season. However, he has gotten off to a slow start.

Hayton has played 15 games so far in 2023-24 but has little to show for it. He has just one goal and three points early on. The former Soo Greyhounds star hasn't played terribly, to be fair. That said, things have not gone the way he or the team envisioned during the offseason.

Hayton certainly has a lot of time to figure things out. And the Coyotes have a talented enough supporting cast to ensure that he does. That being said, this is still a disappointing start. If things don't turn around soon, Hayton may fall short of the 43-point mark he reached a season ago.