If you think that most deck-building games in the market right now are either too dark or too violent, you’re not alone. Popularized by Slay the Spire in 2017, many developers have followed suit and created their own versions of the popular roguelite deck-builder. But if that’s not your jam, then here is Nif Nif, a game from this genre that has a completely different take when it comes to visuals.rn

Born out of a desire to share her favorite genre with her children, game director Masha Mallet realized that there’s not a lot of family-friendly and wholesome options in the market. Thus, her team at Springfox Games decided to make their own.

In Nif Nif, players take control of the titular adorable pink piglet as they embark on a quest to save the forest from the invading evil mud. Instead of slaying monsters, the piglet can push back against the invasion by cleaning monsters. With a deck of cards that can cleanse the dirtiest of foes, Nif Nif can now turn the tide and cozily take back the forest.

Not only is the game thematically wholesome, the game’s mechanics are also approachable, making it a true game for younger players. The roguelite deck-building genre does have a low floor and high ceiling, and most games in the genre can help you understand every similar game in the market. But this game makes it much more easier to teach game mechanics to children due to its cozy aesthetic.

Springfox Games will launch the Nif Nif Kickstarter campaign on August 14, and players will be able to support the game by backing the campaign when it goes live. The game is currently slated for a PC release through Steam. Whether you’re new to the genre or a veteran looking for a game to share to others, this cozy deckbuilder can surely become a game for everyone.