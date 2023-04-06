Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Creighton sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard intends to transfer from the basketball program, according to a Thursday tweet from Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

“Nembhard averaged 12.1 points and 4.8 assists this past season,” wrote Goodman. “FYI: His older brother, Andrew, was recruited to Gonzaga by current Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd.”

Nembhard, a former four-star recruit out of Montverde, Florida, committed to Creighton over offers from Stanford, Florida, Ohio State, Seton Hall and USC, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot guard averaged 12.1 points per game for a Bluejays team that went 24-13 and 14-6 against conference opponents, good enough for fourth place on Creighton’s roster.

Creighton won three matchups in March Madness before falling in a 57-56 loss to San Diego State in the Elite Eight. Ryan Nembhard scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds in a game that saw a made free throw by SDSU guard Darrion Trammell put the Aztecs up by one with a made free throw with one second remaining. A foul was called in favor of Trammel as he attacked the basket for a potential game-winner.

Bluejays head basketball coach Greg McDermott said he didn’t think the foul was why Creighton lost.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Two teams played their tails off and officiating is part of the game,” he said, via Pete Thamel of ESPN. “We’re not going to go there. We lost the game because we didn’t do enough and San Diego State did.”

McDermott highlighted Ryan Nembhard’s demeanor following an 85-76 win over No. 3 seed Baylor in March.

“His expression never changes,” McDermott said, via the Athletic Senior Writer Brian Hamilton. “He has the type of demeanor that you want the rest of the team to look to, because he’s never going to be rattled. He’s never going to get too high when things are going well, and he’s never going to get too low if he’s struggling.

“To me that’s one of the characteristics of a great point guard, and he has it.”