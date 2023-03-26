Creighton basketball head coach Greg McDermott is not blaming the controversial foul call in the closing seconds of their game against San Diego State for their epic March Madness loss on Sunday. In the end, the veteran coach admits they simply didn’t do enough to win.
The Bluejays and Aztecs were tied at 56-all with 31 seconds left in the contest. However, as Darrion Trammell attacked the basket for the game-winner, Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard was surprisingly whistled for the foul. It earned Trammel a trip to the charity stripe, and he made one of his two freebies to end the game and allow San Diego State to win 57-56.
The foul call on Nembhard was a bit controversial, especially since many are arguing that it shouldn’t have been called.
Foul or nah? pic.twitter.com/ArnUyQx2E7
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 26, 2023
For Greg McDermott, however, he doesn’t think the foul was the reason that they lost. He also refused to downplay the Aztecs’ efforts, especially at this point of the NCAA Tournament.
“Two teams played their tails off and officiating is part of the game. We’re not going to go there. We lost the game because we didn’t do enough and San Diego State did,” the Creighton basketball head coach shared, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Unfortunately for the Bluejays, that heartbreaking foul call is the reason they are going home empty-handed. As for the Aztecs, it’s why they are heading to the Final Four and facing Florida Atlantic in what should be a highly anticipated showdown.
This is March Madness indeed.