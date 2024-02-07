It is a Big East battle for Wednesday night as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Providence prediction and pick.

It is a Big East battle for Wednesday night as Creighton faces Providence. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Providence prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Creighton enters the game sitting at 16-6 on the year, but 7-4 in conference play. That places them in third palce in the conference this year. After starting the conference season slow, with losses to Villanova and Marquette, Creighton won four in a row before falling to UCONN. They then won three more, including a tight road win over Seton Hall. Still, they stumbled last time out. Creighton had a seven-point lead at the half against Butler, but the second half would be back and forth, with multiple lead changes. Ultimately, Butler would win 99-98.

Meanwhile, Providence is 14-8 on the year, and 5-6 in conference play. After winning their first two, they would lose three straight, before winning three in a row. Still, it has been a struggle in the last two games. First, they lost by nine to UCONN and then by 18 to Villanova. This will also be the second time the two teams have faced. The first match-up was at Creighton, and Creighton went on a 17-2 run from the end of the first into the second half to pull away. While Providence would make it close, they went on another two-minute scoreless drought and would fall 69-60.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Providence Odds

Creighton: -2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -128

Providence: +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is 18th this year in KenPom adjusted efficiency rankings and has been solid on both sides of the court. They are 27th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 25th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Creighton is 35th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting seventh in effective field goal percentage. Baylor Scheierman leads the way this year. He comes into the game with 18.2 points per game this year. Further, he has 3.8 assists per game. He is one of three guys averaging over 15 points per game on the season. Trey Alexander comes in with 17.3 points per game and also is dishing the ball well, with 4.6 assists per game. Rounding out the top guys is Ryan Kalkbrenner. He comes in with 16.7 points per game while shooting 63.0 percent from the field this year.

Creighton comes in ranked 25th in the nation in rebounds per game on the year and first in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. This is led by Scheierman and Kalkbrenner as well. Scheirerman comes into the game with 8.3 rebounds per game this year, while Kalkbrenner comes in with 7.7 rebounds per game. Trey Alexander has been solid as well, with 610 rebounds per game on the year.

Creighton is 83rd in the nation in points against per game this year, while sitting 14th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. One of the big helps is Kalkbrenner. He comes into the game with 2.6 blocks per game, while consistently forcing bad shots down low. Meanwhile, Trey Alexander has a steal per game, but this is an area Creighton can improve. They averaged just 3.8 steals per game this year while turning the ball over 10.7 times per game.

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

Providence is ranked 56th in the nation according to KenPom, and while they are 156th on offense, they are eighth in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Providence is 175th in the nation in points per game this year, but 110th ineffective field goal percentage. Further, they are great inside the arc, hitting 55.8 percent of their shots, 22nd in the nation. Devin Carter leads the way here. He comes in with 18.6 points per game this year while shooting just under 50 percent from the field. Further, he leads the team in assists with 3.4 assists per game. Joining him in scoring well are Bryce Hopkins and Josh Oduor. Hopkins has 15.5 points per game this year, while Oduor comes in with 15.1 points per game. Further, he is shooting 55.8 percent this year.

Providence is 119th in the nation in rebounds per game this year, but thye sit 72nd in the nation in defensive rebounding rate. Hopkins leads the team here. He comes into the game with 8.6 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Devin Carter has 7.9 rebounds per game, and Josh Oduro has 7.0 rebounds per game. None of them have been huge on the offensive boards, with Oduuo having the most offensive rebounds sitting at just under two offensive rebounds per game.

On defense, Providence is 44th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 11th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Devin Carter is solid here as well. He comes into the game with 1.6 steals per game, while having almost a block per game. Meanwhile, Josh Oduor comes in with .8 steals per game but has 1.5 blocks per game this year.

Final Creighton-Providence Prediction & Pick

The last time these two teams faced, the issue was scoring for Providence. They did a solid job in the rebounding game but struggled to score. The Creighton defense is solid and consistently forces back shots. This means a team has to be highly effective in shooting against them, or they will struggle. That is not something Creighton has done well this year. Further, while Providence was solid in the rebounding game, they were still well behind Creighton in that game. That will be something that should happen again. Most likely, Creighton will not shoot 48.1 percent again, but still, they will get the win.

Final Creighton-Providence Prediction & Pick: Creighton -2.5 (-102)