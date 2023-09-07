Cris Collinsworth is a former wide receiver in the NFL and is currently a well-respected broadcaster, analyst, and reporter. In this article, we will dive into Cris Collinsworth’s net worth in 2023.

Net Worth $25 million Age 64 Salary $12.5 million Sponsors N/A Sports NFL Commentator

Cris Collinsworth’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $25 Million

Former NFL player turned broadcaster Cris Collinsworth net worth in 2023 is about $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Cris Collinsworth was born in Dayton, Ohio to Donetta Browning Collinsworth and Abraham Lincoln “Abe” Collinsworth. His father was one of the top scorers in Kentucky High School basketball history and was part of the Kentucky Wildcats team that won the 1958 national championship.

Cris Collinsworth becomes a Florida football star

His family moved to Florida where he attended Astronaut High School in Titusville, Florida. There he was a multiple-sport athlete and was named an All-American quarterback. Collinsworth then attended the University of Florida on an athletic scholarship.

He was initially recruited as a quarterback. Collinsworth threw a 99-yard touchdown pass in his first game, a record for the longest touchdown pass in NCAA history. However, the team continued to struggle and he was moved to wide receiver.

Despite the continued struggle of the Florida Gators, Collinsworth was exceptional as the team’s wide receiver. He was named to the First-team All-SEC from 1978 to 1980, as well as being included in both First-team All-American and First-team Academic All-America in 1980. He was MVP during his senior year and was the MVP of the 1980 Tangerine Bowl.

In his four years of collegiate football, Collinsworth caught 120 passes for 1,937 yards and scored 14 receiving, 2 rushing, and one kickoff return touchdowns. He exemplified a student-athlete as he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1981 and was inducted into the University of Florida Student Hall of Fame. On top of that, he was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame as a “Gator Great” in 1991.

Cris Collinsworth heads to NFL

Cris Collinsworth was selected with the 37th overall pick in the 2nd round of the 1981 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He set a franchise record of 67 receptions in his rookie season, the most by an NFL rookie wide receiver in 21 years.

Cris Collinsworth often created mismatches with his speed and 6 ft 5 in frame. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards four times in his career and he was named to the Pro Bowl for three straight years from 1981 to 1983.

He played for two Super Bowl’s in his career, losing both of them. Collinsworth was also a three-time member of the Second-team All-Pro and a one-time First-team All-Pro. He finished his eight-year career with 417 receptions for 6,698 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns.

Cris Collinsworth's broadcasting career

After his retirement from professional football, Collinsworth started his broadcasting career as a sports radio talk show host on Cincinnati station WLW. In 1989, he became the host of HBO’s (now Showtime’s) Inside the NFL.

The following year, he was a part of NBC’s NFL broadcasts as well as some of the college football programs. He was included in the NBC Pregame Show in 1996.

Right after NBC lost the NFL broadcast rights to CBS, Collinsworth joined the NFL on Fox team as a color commentator on the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show. He then joined Fox’s lead broadcasting crew in 2002 where he worked on the Super Bowl XXXIX a few years later.

In 2006, Cris Collinsworth was all over the NFL broadcasting spectrum. He was a co-host of Inside the NFL on HBO, worked as a studio analyst for NBC on their Sunday night NFL coverage, and was a color commentator for the NFL Network.

Aside from football, Collinsworth covered the 1995 Wimbledon HBO broadcast with Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, and Barry McKay. On top of that, he worked alongside Bob Costas on NBC’s coverage of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada.

Collinsworth was also the color commentator for Madden NFL 09, Madden NFL 10, Madden NFL 11, and Madden NFL 12. He also serves on the Board of Selectors for the Jefferson Awards for Public Service.

Collinsworth has one of the most well-known trademarks in sports broadcasting called the “Collinsworth Slide.”

He was then featured in the famous game show “Jeopardy!” during one of the last episodes of the late Alex Trebek.

Cris Collinsworth's salary and other endeavors

Cris Collinsworth has won 17 Sports Emmy Awards, eight for being a studio analyst and another eight as a field analyst. He reportedly earns around $12.5 million per year as a color commentator and analyst for NBC, a huge raise on his previous $4 million per year contract.

In 2002, Cris Collinsworth launched a non-profit organization called Cris Collinsworth ProScan Fund . The organization aims to fight breast cancer by providing support, education, and early detection services. They also started the Queen City Classic Chess Program to promote self-esteem, critical thinking, and sportsmanship through chess.

He is also a majority owner of a football data and sports statistic monitoring service called Pro Football Focus . This company provides in-depth analysis and advanced statistics for NFL and collegiate football games.

Cris Collinsworth has been around the game almost all his life, and he surely won’t slow down now. Nonetheless, were you at all stunned by Cris Collinsworth’s net worth in 2023?