Cristiano Ronaldo just wrapped us his first season with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and in recent weeks, we've already seen numerous European stars jump ship and head to the Middle East for lucrative contract offers, including Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante. In fact, Hakim Ziyech is the latest to take his talents to the Kingdom, signing with Al Nassr to play alongside Cristiano in the attack. But, it appears he could have a former Serie A rival also joining him.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan midfielder and Croatia international Marcelo Brozovic is on the verge of signing with the club, with both Inter and Al Nassr already agreeing to a reported €23 million move. It simply comes down to Brozovic actually giving the green light.

Al Nassr are still waiting for Marcelo Brozović to give the green light to their proposal to make his transfer to Saudi happen. 🟡🔵🇸🇦 #transfers Deal in place with Inter for €22/23m since Sunday, no issues between the two clubs. It only depends on Brozović now. pic.twitter.com/G2fPrm5NaD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2023

Brozovic, 30, has been a mainstay in Inter's engine room for years, joining the Italian giants in 2015 from Dinamo Zagreb. According to reports, he'd earn in the ballpark of €30 million per year with Al Nassr, a significant pay raise.

That being said, Brozovic isn't on his last legs quite yet and still oozes quality every time he steps on the pitch. Although the money is good, the Croatian may not be ready to leave Europe. It's undoubtedly a better level than the Saudi Pro League.

Barcelona was also said to be interested in Brozovic, but it appears Al Nassr is set to beat them to the punch. If he does complete his transfer, Ronaldo will surely be buzzing for such a fantastic player teaming up with him in their pursuit of the title next season.