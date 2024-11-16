Cristiano Ronaldo got brutally honest about his eventual retirement in a heartfelt statement. The legendary player for the Portugal National Team had another vintage performance against Poland with two goals in the 5-1 victory. While speculation about Ronaldo's retirement from international play has been circulating for a while, “CR7” addressed what it will take for him to hang up the cleats to acclaimed soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“I'm turning 40 soon… I really want to enjoy it, and as long as I feel motivated, I keep going. The day I don't feel motivated, I will retire.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic career might not end before the 2026 World Cup

While Ronaldo struggled significantly in the 2024 Euros, he has scored in all three games since in the UEFA Nations League. Through his nine games with Al-Nassr this season, Ronaldo has put the ball in the back of the net six times with two assists. Should CR7 continue this form, there's no reason why he should not be on the 2026 World Cup squad with Portugal. Ronaldo would be 42 for that tournament.

The Portuguese still have an elite squad with world-class players such as Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva. The No. 7 team in the FIFA rankings will be a contender heading into the tournament in two years. Nevertheless, if Ronaldo's international and club career ends before that, he will retire with nothing left to prove.

CR7 is the top goalscorer of all time and has won almost everything a player can, individually and teamwise. Ronaldo has earned Ballon d'Or honors as the best player in Europe five times and won five Champions League titles. Four of these titles came with Real Madrid, while the other was with Manchester United.

Ronaldo's career began with Sporting CP at the age of 17. A year later, the talented young winger moved to England to become one of the best wingers under Sir Alex Ferguson. Ronaldo and the legendary coach still share a close relationship to this day. After six successful years with the “Red Devils,” Ronaldo signed with Real Madrid, where he went on to have one of the greatest rivals in soccer history with Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Since then, the all-time great has had stints with Juventus, Manchester United again, and then the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. While the Saudi Pro League is a step down from European competition, CR7 has scored an awe-inspiring 55 goals in 56 games. Overall, Ronaldo's career might be winding down, but the 39-year-old still not showing signs of hanging up the cleats, at least for the foreseeable future.