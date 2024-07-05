Cristiano Ronaldo‘s presence in Portugal's Euro 2024 squad is proving detrimental to their success, reported by GOAL. Manager Roberto Martinez's reluctance to control his star player is compromising the team's chances of triumphing in Germany. As Portugal is set to play vs. France, their doom is not up to them anymore.

Roberto Martinez, known more for his media skills than managerial prowess, deflected criticism after Portugal's penalty-shootout win over Slovenia by praising Cristiano Ronaldo's resilience. Despite Ronaldo's earlier miss in extra time, Martinez lauded him for taking the first spot-kick in the shootout, describing him as an “example” for his teammates.

Many pundits, including former England striker Alan Shearer, bought into this narrative, commending Ronaldo's mental strength. However, what transpired in Frankfurt was less an inspiring tale of redemption and more evidence of a fundamental weakness—not from Ronaldo, but from Martinez's management.

Roberto Martinez's failure to lead

Martinez's post-match praise for Ronaldo was a calculated move to shift focus away from his own shortcomings. By portraying Ronaldo's emotional reaction as a testament to his commitment, Martinez aimed to distract from his failure to effectively manage the team. Ronaldo's tears, which Martinez framed as a sign of his passion for his country, were more likely a result of the immense pressure he places on himself, exacerbated by the manager's inability to assert control.

Ronaldo's performance in Frankfurt was a clear example of him prioritizing personal goals over the team's success. His desperation to score after going four games without a goal at the Euros was evident from the start. Instead of playing for the team, he took ill-advised shots from difficult angles, neglecting better-positioned teammates like Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. This selfish play not only hindered the team but also added unnecessary pressure on Ronaldo himself, ultimately leading to his emotional breakdown.

The Cristiano Ronaldo show

Ronaldo's insistence on making the game about him led to a subpar performance that affected the entire team. His actions, driven by a desire to end his goal drought, resulted in missed opportunities and increased frustration. This behavior, reminiscent of his past antics, highlights his struggle to accept his declining physical capabilities. His attempts to dominate the game were counterproductive, demonstrating that his presence, driven by personal glory, was more of a hindrance than a help.

Ronaldo's emotional reaction to his penalty miss was indicative of a deeper issue. His tears and visible frustration were not just about the missed opportunity but also about his struggle with the realization of his declining influence on the field. For years, Ronaldo has been a symbol of perseverance and success, but his recent performances suggest he is grappling with the idea that he is no longer the unstoppable force he once was.

Martinez's inability to manage Ronaldo effectively has been detrimental to Portugal's campaign. Rather than making tough decisions, such as resting Ronaldo or relegating him to a less central role, Martinez has allowed him to continue playing despite clear signs of decline. This reluctance to adapt has not only affected Ronaldo's performance but also the team's overall dynamics and morale.

Portugal's reliance on Ronaldo has become a significant obstacle. The team has talented players like Rafael Leao, Diogo Jota, and Goncalo Ramos, who could offer fresh energy and skill. However, Martinez's decision to continue prioritizing Ronaldo's involvement has limited the team's potential. The focus should be on building a cohesive unit that can function effectively without being overshadowed by one player's legacy.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal

Portugal's next match against France will be crucial at Euro 2024. Despite Ronaldo's struggles, Martinez is likely to start him again, hoping for a turnaround. However, the team's success in the tournament will depend on whether Martinez can shift the focus from Ronaldo and leverage the full potential of his squad.

To progress in Euro 2024, Portugal needs a strategy that balances Ronaldo's experience with the dynamism of younger players. Martinez must demonstrate the courage to make difficult decisions for the benefit of the team. This means potentially sidelining Ronaldo to allow other players to shine and adopting a more balanced approach to gameplay.

Cristiano Ronaldo's continued presence in the starting lineup, despite his declining performance, is more a reflection of Martinez's management flaws than Ronaldo's capabilities. For Portugal to succeed, they need a manager willing to prioritize the team's overall performance over the legacy of a single player. The focus should be on common sense and the common good, ensuring that Portugal's path to victory is not overshadowed by misplaced loyalties and ineffective leadership.