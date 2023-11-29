Cristiano Ronaldo is entangled in a legal dispute as he confronts a lawsuit over his association with the cryptocurrency exchange Binance

Cristiano Ronaldo, the celebrated Portuguese footballer, is entangled in a legal dispute as he confronts a lawsuit over his association with the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, reported by GOAL. The 38-year-old star, currently plying his trade with Al-Nassr, is the target of a proposed class-action lawsuit filed by plaintiffs Michael Sizemore, Mikey Vongdara, and Gordon Lewis.

These individuals allege substantial financial losses resulting from Ronaldo's promotion of Binance, a controversial crypto platform, as reported by Coin Telegraph. In the year 2022, Binance inked a multi-year deal with Ronaldo, seeking to leverage his global appeal to endorse a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The lawsuit contends that users who registered through Ronaldo's promotional efforts were more inclined to engage in activities on Binance, including investments in purported “unregistered securities.”

The legal filing, submitted to a United States district court in Florida on November 27, asserts that Ronaldo's promotions actively encouraged investments in securities lacking proper registration, influencing his millions of followers to participate on the Binance platform.

The legal action further argues that Ronaldo, given his investment acumen and extensive resources, should have been aware of Binance's practices. While the legal proceedings unfold, Ronaldo must shift his focus to on-field responsibilities as Al-Nassr gears up to face Al-Hilal on Friday evening.

Presently occupying the second spot in the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo's team aims to bridge the four-point gap with a triumph over their upcoming opponents. Ronaldo, the footballing maestro, navigates the complexities of legal scrutiny while striving for success on the football pitch in the upcoming crucial fixture.