Real Madrid‘s training ground witnessed an intriguing twist during Cristiano Ronaldo‘s time at the club, thanks to Dutch defender Royston Drenthe, reported by GOAL. According to Rafael van der Vaart, Ronaldo was so challenged by Drenthe's defensive prowess that the Portuguese superstar opted to switch wings in an attempt to evade the Dutch full-back's relentless marking.

Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2009 marked a pivotal moment in football history. However, during training sessions, Drenthe, a versatile Netherlands international, posed a unique challenge to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Van der Vaart, who also played for Real Madrid, shared insights into the memorable duels between Ronaldo and Drenthe, stating, “He liked to play against Cristiano Ronaldo in training. He found that to be a challenge. Cristiano started running down the left wing because he no longer knew what to do with Drenthe.”

Intriguingly, Ronaldo, who typically dominated the right flank, was forced to adapt his approach due to Drenthe's defensive prowess. The Dutch full-back's speed, agility, and technical abilities left Ronaldo befuddled, prompting the tactical shift to the left wing during training sessions.

While Ronaldo went on to achieve unprecedented success as a forward, Drenthe's career took a different trajectory. Despite showing promise, Drenthe never fully realized his potential. Van der Vaart expressed regret about Drenthe's unfulfilled potential, describing him as “the best left-back the Netherlands has ever had.” Drenthe's career spanned various clubs, including loan spells at Hercules and Everton, with his retirement at the age of 36 concluding a journey that showcased both promise and unfulfilled potential.