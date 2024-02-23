In a vibrant display of cultural appreciation and solidarity, prominent footballers in the Saudi Professional League, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema, joined in the celebrations of Founding Day. This occasion saw players adorned in traditional Saudi attire, including the distinctive “Alqal Al-Muqassab” headgear and “Thobe Al-Muradn” robes, embodying the kingdom's rich heritage.
Brazilian sensation Neymar, representing Al-Hilal, graced the festivities wearing the traditional attire alongside his teammates, adding a touch of elegance and reverence to the event. Similarly, French striker Karim Benzema of Al-Ittihad showcased his enthusiasm for Saudi culture by engaging in the traditional “Ardah” dance, symbolizing unity and camaraderie among players and fans.
The presence of global football icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, seen celebrating with his Al-Nassr teammates, further emphasized the significance of Founding Day in the Saudi Professional League. Additionally, the participation of renowned coach Steven Gerrard of Al-Ettifaq, donning the “Alqal Al-Muqassab,” underscored the inclusivity and respect for tradition within the league.
Founding Day, observed on February 22nd, holds profound historical significance as it commemorates the establishment of the first Saudi state, reflecting the enduring legacy of Saudi rule spanning centuries. While distinct from Saudi National Day, which is celebrated on September 23rd, Founding Day is a testament to the kingdom's rich heritage and cultural heritage.
The commitment of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, to commemorate Founding Day underscores its importance in the nation's cultural calendar. As the upcoming round of the Saudi Professional League is designated the Founding Round, football continues to serve as a platform for fostering unity, diversity, and cultural appreciation in Saudi Arabia.