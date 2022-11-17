Published November 17, 2022

Despite the fact that Lionel Messi has outshined Cristiano Ronaldo in numerous occasions, the Portuguese striker has nothing but love and respect for his Argentine counterpart.

Ronaldo revealed as much during his explosive talk with Piers Morgan, during which he also lambasted his current club Manchester United. Aside from his criticisms of the Red Devils, CR7 also opened up about his relationship with Messi in the wide-ranging interview.

The embattled 37-year-old star called Messi “magic,” adding that while they are not what you’ll call friends, they have a mutual admiration for each other.

“Amazing player, he is magic, top,” Ronaldo told Morgan, via Goal.com. “As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years, we share. So, I have great relationship with him.

“I’m not friend of him in terms of, what I mean is a friend is the guy who is with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it’s like a teammate. He’s a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me. Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always respect and they’re from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A good guy who does everything for football.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been longtime rivals, with the two often pitted against each other in the GOAT debate and in the talks of who’s the best in their generation. In the past decade, the two have accounted for 12 Ballon d’Or awards, with Messi’s seven wins edging Ronaldo’s five.

While their rivalry hasn’t been talked about as much in recent years, there’s no denying that they brought together some of the best moments in football history. Even better, there’s no bad blood between them despite the years of battle and heartbreaks they gave each other.