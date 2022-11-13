Published November 13, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature in either of Manchester United’s final two games before the international break ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and he voiced his displeasure over that to Piers Morgan on Sunday. After his second consecutive absence during Sunday’s tilt, Cristiano Ronaldo called out Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, claiming the Dutchman has “betrayed him” by not including him in the team sheet. (Via Fabrizio Romano).

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo tells @PiersMorgan: "Manchester United have betrayed me. I've been made black sheep. I don't respect Erik ten Hag". #MUFCpic.twitter.com/hlQcbYyfTE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2022

In a shocking release from The Sun, Ronaldo told Piers Morgan that he feels betrayed by Ten Hag, going as far as to say that he’s been made the “black sheep” at the club by the manager and his teammates.

“Man United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but also the other guys who are around the club. I felt betrayed,” said Ronaldo. “I feel that some people didn’t want me at Manchester United, not only this year but last season too.”

Ronaldo was not included in the squad against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup earlier in the week, and was also excluded against Fulham in Sunday’s 2-1 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo: “I love Man Utd, I love the fans, they’re always on my side. But if Manchester United want to do it different… they’ve to change many, many things”. 🚨🔴 #MUFC “Here the progress has been ZERO since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo: "As Picasso said, you've to destroy it to rebuild it… and if they start with me, for me, it’s not a problem". 🚨🔴 #MUFC "A club of this size should be at the top, but this is not the case, there is no excuses". pic.twitter.com/rw0oxG1TGR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2022

Tensions heightened between United and Ronaldo once again after the 37-year-old was seen making an early exit from the bench during a match against Tottenham. He was disciplined for that, but only excluded from the team for one game, and even started in his next appearance.

Now, Ronaldo is claiming that it wasn’t him seeking a move away from Manchester United this summer, rather the club was looking to force him out. The Portuguese international had long been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, but his wage demands and other circumstances prevented a deal from coming to fruition.

Ultimately, Ronaldo has been left to rot on the Manchester United bench, at least in his mind, unable to secure a move away.

This season in the Premier League, Ronaldo has made 10 appearances, but just four starts. He’s played a total of 525 minutes across Manchester United’s first 14 games, scoring one goal and not providing any assists.

There’s a real chance Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United will come to a close after these bombshell comments aimed at his manager, as if this situation could get any messier.